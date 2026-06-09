Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, talks about the increasing number of Social Security offices that are “temporarily closed” while others are chronically understaffed “ghost offices” that only have a skeleton crew left and can’t meaningfully serve the local community. All this while there are reports that the Trump administration is planning to use AI to spy on employees and use low staffing as an excuse to close more offices.
Musk-DOGE Mass Firings Close Social Security Offices Nationwide
Interview with Alex Lawson, executive director of the group Social Security Works, conducted by Scott Harris