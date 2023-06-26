Greg Palast talks about his piece, “Paul Singer funded SCOTUS case that gutted Voting Rights Act: Justice Alito Was the Surprise Deciding Vote,” amid the recent ProPublica investigation that details more Supreme Court corruption, this time involving Justice Samuel Alito and billionaire Paul Singer.
Billionaire Paul Singer’s Lavish Gifts to Justice Alito Further Erodes Public Confidence in Supreme Court
Interview with Greg Palast, investigative journalist and New York Times best-selling author of "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy," conducted by Scott Harris