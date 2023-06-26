Without Accountability, Trump Contagion Continues to Infect the Nation

Interview with Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic psychiatrist, president of the World Mental Health Coalition and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump," conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Bandy Lee discusses why she believes that Donald Trump and his co-conspirators are now threatening to burn the house down rather than to face the legal consequences of their crimes.

Read:

• “The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right: The vindication of Bandy Lee.” Mother Jones, September/October 2022

• “The Mystery of Mary Trump: Donald Trump reveres his father but almost never talks about his mother. Why not?” Politico, November, December 2017

