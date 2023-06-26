Amy Littlefield talks about her new cover story, “The Message They’ve Received Is That You Don’t Deserve to Be Cared For: Life on the Abortion Borderland,” on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the nearly 50-year Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the right of American women to access safe, legal abortions.
A Nation Transformed: One Year After the Demise of Roe v. Wade
Interview with Amy Littlefield, The Nation magazine's abortion access correspondent, conducted by Scott Harris