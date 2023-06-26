A Nation Transformed: One Year After the Demise of Roe v. Wade

Interview with Amy Littlefield, The Nation magazine's abortion access correspondent, conducted by Scott Harris

Amy Littlefield talks about her new cover story, “The Message They’ve Received Is That You Don’t Deserve to Be Cared For: Life on the Abortion Borderland,” on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the nearly 50-year Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the right of American women to access safe, legal abortions.

