Kimberly Gill, community director with New Haven, Connecticut’s Brave Nature School, and Carl Halberg and Hugo Crick-Furman of the Bread and Puppet Theater, talk about the B&P performance at New Haven’s Edgerton Park, 5:30 pm on Sept. 18, titled, “Our Domestic Resurrection Revolution in Progress Circus.”
Bread & Puppet Theater Brings ‘Our Domestic Resurrection Revolution in Progress Circus’ to New Haven
Interview with Kimberly Gill, community director with New Haven, Connecticut's Brave Nature School, and Carl Halberg and Hugo Crick-Furman of the Bread and Puppet Theater, conducted by Scott Harris