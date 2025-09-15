‘Make Billionaires Pay’ International Mobilization for Climate Justice Sept. 19-21

Interview with Madison Sheppard, youth climate activist and lead organizer with Fridays For Future Cape Cod, conducted by Scott Harris

Madison Sheppard, youth climate activist and lead organizer with Fridays For Future Cape Cod, discusses the upcoming “Make Billionaires Pay” international mobilization for climate justice, happening from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, with a focus on the issues, demands, and information on how listeners can participate in this action.