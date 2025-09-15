Justin Glawe, an independent journalist and editor of the American Doom newsletter, discusses his latest column, “Martial Law is Already Here,” rising polarization and U.S. political violence in the aftermath of the murder of Charlie Kirk in Utah, and the blatant politicization and dysfunction of the Trump FBI and Department of Justice.
Trump Uses Murder of Charlie Kirk as Pretext to Threaten Leftist Groups with Repression
Interview with Justin Glawe, an independent journalist and editor of the American Doom newsletter, conducted by Scott Harris