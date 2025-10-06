‘Burned by Billionaires’ Author Exposes Record US Economic Inequality and Roadmap to Reverse It

Interview with Chuck Collins, a senior scholar and director of the Institute for Policy Studies' Program on Inequality and the Common Good, conducted by Scott Harris

Chuck Collins talks about his latest book titled, Burned by Billionaires, where he chronicles how the actions of the top .01 percent have severe consequences for the rest of us, exposing how the rich rig the game in their favor, resulting in a concentration of wealth in the hands of a tiny class of billionaires—and leading to both intense income and political polarization.