Portland: Trump’s Next Target for National Guard Deployment

David Rovics, talks about Trump’s targeting of Portland with a National Guard troop deployment — which Rovics wrote about in a recent commentary, “Portland, Oregon: Myths and Realities in 2025,” covering what is, and is not going down on the ground in that city — while providing context for understanding Portland’s unique activist history over recent decades. David will be touring the Northeast states in October, including a concert in New Haven, Connecticut on Oct. 16, which he discusses in the interview.

