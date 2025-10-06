Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act as He Expands Military Occupation of US Cities

Interview with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, and a former CIA analyst, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman, author of American Carnage: The Wars of Donald Trump and national security columnist for CounterPunch.org, discusses his recent column, “Setting the Stage for the Insurrection Act,” which examines the possibility that the Trump regime could invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law in certain cities or nationally, escalating the president’s attack on Americans’ civil liberties, the Constitution, rule of law and free speech.