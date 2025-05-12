Jacob Love talks about his work challenging President Trump’s executive order to strip birthright U.S. citizenship from children born to immigrant parents. He’ll also discuss his concern about reports that the Trump regime is now actively considering deporting immigrants from the U.S. to Libya and Rwanda — as well as the hundreds of Venezuelans who have already been remanded to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison without due process.
Challenging Trump’s Effort to Eliminate Birthright Citizenship
Interview with Jacob Love, Senior Attorney with the Boston-based group Lawyers for Civil Rights, conducted by Scott Harris