Interview with Jeremy Brecher, a historian, documentary filmmaker, activist, and author of "Strike!" conducted by Scott Harris

Jeremy Brecher talks about his latest book, “The Green New Deal from Below: How Ordinary People Are Building a Just and Climate-Safe Economy,” which explores community-led initiatives in various sectors such as renewable energy, green schools and fair labor practices.

Brecher has written over a dozen books on labor and social movements, including his widely acclaimed book, “Strike!” which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1972.