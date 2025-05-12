New Report Finds 100 Ways Trump Has Hurt US Workers

Margaret Poydock discusses EPI’s new report, “100 Ways Trump Has Hurt Workers in his First 100 Days,” which she co-authored, as well as the response of workers and opponents challenging the Trump regime policies. His new book Examines “The Green New Deal from Below” Jeremy Brecher, is a historian, documentary filmmaker, activist, and author of over a dozen books on labor and social movements, including his widely acclaimed book, “Strike!” which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1972. Jeremy will talk about his latest book, “The Green New Deal from Below: How Ordinary People Are Building a Just and Climate-Safe Economy,” which explores community-led initiatives in various sectors such as renewable energy, green schools, and fair labor practices.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary