Interview with Melvin Goodman is a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, conducted by Scott Harris

Melvin Goodman is an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University who served as a CIA intelligence analyst from 1966 to 1990. Melvin Goodman discusses his recent article, “Loosening the Tie to Israel,” and assesses what we know thus far about President Biden’s Middle East foreign policy.

Goodman is also the author of several books including, “Failure of Intelligence: The Decline and Fall of the CIA,” and his latest titled, “The Dangerous National Security State.”