Group Challenges Discrimination Against Muslims in Connecticut Prisons

Interview with Amina Seyal and Haddiyyah Ali, members of the group Abolition Ummah, conducted by Scott Harris

Amina Seyal and Haddiyyah Ali discuss their work supporting Muslims incarcerated in Connecticut’s prison system through the concept of mutual aid while raising awareness about discrimination and abuses suffered by Muslims within the U.S. prison industrial complex.

Email Abolition Ummah at contact@abolitionummah.org Instagram & Twitter: @abolitionummah

Mailing address: PO Box 310303, Newington, CT 06131