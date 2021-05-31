Trump-GOP Insurrection Never Ended

Interview with Sarah Kendzior, author of “Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America,” and cohost of Gaslit Nation, a weekly podcast, conducted by Scott Harris

Sarah Kendzior talks about her views on the Republican Party decision to block the establishment of a Congressional commission to investigate the January 6th pro-Trump insurrection, Senate Democrats inability to get the votes necessary to eliminate or reform the filibuster, and the GOP’s coast-to-coast drive to suppress the vote and disempower local election boards.