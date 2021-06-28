Chile Fighting to Dismantle Legacy of Pinochet Dictatorship and Revive Democracy

Interview with Joshua Frens-String, assistant professor in the Department of History at the University of Texas at Austin, conducted by Scott Harris

Joshua Frens-String talks about recent developments in Chile, including the May 2021 election that voted in a new Constitutional Convention to rewrite the Pinochet-era Constitution of 1980, and the strength of leftist Daniel Jadue’s candidacy for president in the November 2021 election. He’ll also discuss issues covered in his new book, “Hungry for Revolution: The Politics of Food and the Making of Modern Chile.”