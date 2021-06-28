Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich Recounts his Early Battles Against Corrupt Power in New Book

Interview with Dennis Kucinich, U.S. Representative from Ohio from 1997 to 2013, conducted by Scott Harris

Dennis Kucinich talks about his new book, “In The Division of Light and Power,” which recounts his battle against a shadow city government that engaged in corporate espionage, sabotage, price-fixing, when he ran won an election for mayor of Cleveland. As the youngest mayor of a major city in the U.S. at the age of 31, he survived a recall election and succeeded in stopping the sale of the city’s municipal electric utility before being defeated for reelection in 1979. Kucinich is once again a candidate for mayor of Cleveland in the city’s Nov. 2nd election.

Kucinich was also a candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president in 2004 and 2008.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary