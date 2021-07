Interview with Greg Palast, known for his investigative reports for The Guardian and Democracy Now, conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast discusses his latest report: “Exposed: New threat to 364,000 Minority Georgia voters by GOP operatives,” that recounts how GOP activist Pamela Reardon of Marietta, Georgia has filed a legal challenge to 32,379 voters in Cobb County, under a little-noticed provision of Georgia’s new voting restriction law, SB202.

Palast is also the author of several New York Times bestsellers including “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy.”