Civil Society Groups Nationwide Prepare to Protect Presidential Election Results and Democracy Itself

Interview with Sasha Abramsky, journalist, and author of "Little Wonder," "Jumping at Shadows," and "The American Way of Poverty," conducted by Scott Harris

Sasha Abramsky will discuss his recent article, “Is Trump Planning a Coup d’État?” and reports that Attorney General Bill Barr wants to charge racial justice protesters with sedition, a move linked with Trump’s “law and order” rhetoric, that identifies Antifa and anarchists as public enemies threatening the overthrow of the government, while criminalizing lawful dissent.