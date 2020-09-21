Counterpoint September 21, 2020 September 21, 2020Ben Jealous: The Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Demands a Campaign to Prevent Senate from Confirming a New Justice Before ElectionAlex Lawson: If Re-Elected Trump Pledges to Terminate Social Security Payroll ContributionsSasha Abramsky: Civil Society Groups Nationwide Prepare to Protect Presidential Election Results and Democracy ItselfMitchell Zimmerman: Trump Sabotage of Federal Coronavirus Pandemic Response Cost Tens of Thousands of LivesSubscribe to our Weekly Summary