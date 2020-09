Interview with Mitchell Zimmerman, a California attorney who got his client off San Quentin's death row after a 22-year legal struggle, conducted by Scott Harris

Mitchell Zimmerman talks about his recent article, “Trump Knew Covid-19 Could Kill. He Just Didn’t Care,” and the role the coronavirus pandemic will play in decisions voters will make in this November’s presidential election.

Mitchell Zimmerman is also a civil rights worker in Arkansas, Georgia, and Mississippi in the 1960s, and author of the anti-racism novel “Mississippi Reckoning.”