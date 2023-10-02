Thomas Starr and Jacqueline Thaw talk about an upcoming protest action, “The Freedom to Read / Speak / Dissent / Is Essential to Our Democracy” in New Haven, CT and the current wave of right-wing censorship, book banning and attempts to sanitize the U.S. history curriculum related to slavery, racism and the Jim Crow era in school’s systems across the U.S.
Class Action Collective Plans Protest Action to Focus Public Attention on Current Wave of Right-wing Censorship, Book Banning
Interview with Thomas Starr and Jacqueline Thaw, members of the Class Action Collective, conducted by Scott Harris