Counterpoint October 2, 2023 October 2, 2023Stephen Zunes: Sen. Menendez Corruption Indictment Highlights US Support for Egyptian Dictatorship and Other Authoritarian RegimesRaed Jarrar: Biden Administration Effort to Normalize Relations Between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Provides Support to Repressive GovernmentsThomas Starr: Class Action Collective Plans Protest Action to Focus Public Attention on Current Wave of Right-wing Censorship, Book BanningLaura Carlsen : Mexico Poised to Make History by Electing First Woman President in June 2024 Election