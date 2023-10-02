Sen. Menendez Corruption Indictment Highlights US Support for Egyptian Dictatorship and Other Authoritarian Regimes

Stephen Zunes discusses his views on the recent indictment of New Jersey U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez and evidence that suggests he passed on sensitive U.S. government information to the regime of Egyptian dictator Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who has been accused of committing flagrant human rights abuses since El-Sisi led a military coup overthrowing the government of democratically-elected Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

