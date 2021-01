Interview with Mitch Linck, an organizer with the Connecticut chapter of 350.org and Connecticut Climate Crisis Mobilization (C3M), conducted by Scott Harris

Mitch Linck talks about an important January 24th online public form titled, “Climate, Covid, Capitalism: Connections and Context for the Next Stage of the Fight.”

The panel will feature speakers including, labor historian Jeremy Brecher, Justin Farmer, a member of the Hamden, CT Town Council, and Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist at Yale University, who worked for 30 years on HIV/AIDS and other global health issues.