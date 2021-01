Interview with Sasha Abramsky, a journalist, regular contributor to The Nation Magazine's 'Signal to Noise' column, conducted by Scott Harris

Sasha Abramsky will discuss his recent columns covering the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6th, and the Republican Party’s role in enabling Trump’s assault on democracy over the past four years.

Abramsky authored several books, including, “Inside Obama’s Brain,” “Breadline USA,” “American Furies,” “The American Way of Poverty,” and “Jumping at Shadows: The Triumph of Fear and the End of the American Dream.”