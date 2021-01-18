Mara Verheyden-Hilliard examine the Jan. 6th terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol, the failure of law enforcement and federal agencies to secure the building, double standards of policing for right wing protests vs. BLM and progressive protest actions, and accountability for legislators and police who participated in the Jan. 6th insurrection.
Urgent Need to Investigate the Capitol Insurrection Security Failure
Interview with Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, Co-Founder & Executive Director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, conducted by Scott Harris