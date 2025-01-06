Climate Denier Trump Threatens US Renewable Energy Future

Ken Bossong discusses his year-end review of reports from FERC and EIA regarding the mix of renewable energy sources that now comprise 30 percent of total U.S. electrical generating capacity, and is on track to reach 37 percent by the end of 2027. He also addresses prospects for setbacks that may be ahead for renewal energy under President Trump who has declared climate change as a “hoax” and has pledged to repeal some of the Biden administration’s key renewable energy/climate change programs and funding.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary