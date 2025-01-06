Danger Ahead for the World Under Trump’s Muddled Foreign Policy

Interview with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, an author, and a former CIA analyst, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman talks about his concern re: Donald Trump’s authoritarian rhetoric, and how he could use violent incidents/terrorist attacks (as we just witnessed in New Orleans and Las Vegas) as a pretext to invoke emergency powers to impose repressive measures targeting his critics, dissenters, and the press. He’ll also share his concerns regarding: Trump’s foreign policy in the Middle East/Iran, Russia/Ukraine/nuclear arms, and China/Taiwan.