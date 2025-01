Interview with Sasha Abramsky, The Nation magazine's Western correspondent and author of Chaos Comes Calling: The Battle Against the Far-Right Takeover of Small-Town America, conducted by Scott Harris

Sasha Abramsky discusses his recent article, “Will Trump Weaponize the FCC to Crack Down on Media Outlets He Doesn’t Like?” and the alarming anticipatory obedience we see toward Trump from Jeff Bezos, Patrick Soon-Shiong, ABC News, Mark Zuckerberg, et al.

He is the author of The American Way of Poverty, The House of Twenty Thousand Books, Little Wonder: The Fabulous Story of Lottie Dod.