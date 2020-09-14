Sean Eldridge discusses the organizing and preparations now being made partner group Indivisible and more than 80 advocacy groups and grassroots organizations that have joined together in Protect The Results, a coalition building a system to mobilize millions of Americans should Donald Trump contest the election results, refuse to concede after losing, or claim victory before all the votes are counted.
Coalition Organizes to Protect Election Results As Trump Says He Won’t Accept Defeat
Interview with Sean Eldridge, Stand Up America founder and president, conducted by Scott Harris