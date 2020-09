Interview with Charlotte Dennett is a former Middle East reporter, investigative journalist, and attorney, conducted by Scott Harris

Charlotte Dennett examines Donald Trump’s Middle East policy over the past four years and the recent normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Charlotte Dennett is also the co-author of Thy Will Be Done: The Conquest of the Amazon: Nelson Rockefeller and Evangelism in the Age of Oil. Her newest book is titled, “The Crash of Flight 3804: A Lost Spy, a Daughter’s Quest, and the Deadly Politics of the Great Game for Oil.”