VoteTrumpOut Campaign Targets Progressive Voters in Battleground States

Jeff Cohen will share his views on this November’s Presidential Election as discussed in a recent article he co-wrote with Norman Solomon titled, “Four Years Ago, We Warned That Trump Could Win. Now We’re Warning Again.” He’ll also comment on the journalistic ethics of Bob Woodward’s decision to withhold his taped conversations with Trump, just published in his book, “Rage,” which provided direct evidence of the president’s lies re: the coronavirus pandemic that cost 10s of thousands of lives.

Jeff Cohen is also founder of FAIR, the national media watch group, and co-founder of the online activism group, RootsAction.org.