Marcy Winograd responds to the recent New York Times hit piece, “A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a U.S. Tech Mogul,” characterizing the article as a McCarthyite attack. She talks about the group’s “McCarthyism Is Back: Together We Can Stop It” campaign to push back against the rise of a new Red Scare that’s targeting peace activists, critics of US foreign policy and Chinese Americans.
Code Pink Responds to New York Times ‘McCarthyite’ Hit Piece
Interview with Marcy Winograd, coordinator of Codepink Congress project and a co-producer of Codepink Radio, conducted by Scott Harris