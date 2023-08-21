Code Pink Responds to New York Times ‘McCarthyite’ Hit Piece

Marcy Winograd responds to the recent New York Times hit piece, “A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a U.S. Tech Mogul,” characterizing the article as a McCarthyite attack. She talks about the group’s “McCarthyism Is Back: Together We Can Stop It” campaign to push back against the rise of a new Red Scare that’s targeting peace activists, critics of US foreign policy and Chinese Americans.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary