César E. Abadía-Barrero discusses the current situation in Colombia after months of protests and police violence, with a focus on human rights violations, grassroots organizing and the role of U.S. support for the Colombian military.
Colombia’s Protest Movement Targets Inequality, Poverty & Corruption
Interview with César E. Abadía-Barrero, Director of Undergraduate Programs and Associate Professor, Anthropology & Human Rights at the University of Connecticut's Human Rights Institute, conducted by Scott Harris