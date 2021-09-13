After 20 Years of Pressure Biden Declassifies 9/11 FBI Report Re: Saudi Connections

Interview with Kristen Breitweiser, who lost her husband Ron, a money manager working on the 94th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower, conducted by Scott Harris

Kristen Breitweiser discusses her recent article, “My Husband Died on 9/11. I Am Still Waiting for a Trial of His Killers,” about her demand for U.S. government transparency re: what they know about the role of Saudi government officials she believes were complicit in assisting the hijackers.