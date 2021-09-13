Re-broadcast of Between the Lines Radio Newsmagazine episode produced on September 11, 2001.

Interview with Sarah Wunsch, an attorney with the National Lawyers Guild, who considers the 9/11 attacks possible impact on civil liberties for U.S. citizens and immigrants;

Retired Navy Rear Admiral Eugene Carroll of the Center for Defense Information, who looks at the forces that may have been responsible for the terror attack and how the G.W. Bush administration and the U.S. military may react;

Robert Jensen, associate professor of journalism at the University of Texas, Austin, who evaluates the credibility and bias found in mainstream corporate media reporting of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, conducted by Scott Harris