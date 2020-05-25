Columbia University Study Finds Trump Delay in Social Distancing Cost Tens of Thousands of Lives

Interview with Dr. James G. Kahn, emeritus professor at the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies, at the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Kahn who discusses the significance of a recent Columbia University study that found 36,000 fewer people would have died from the coronavirus if the U.S. had imposed social distancing measures one week earlier, and his concerns about the spread of COVID-19, now that all 50 states are easing lockdown restrictions.