Interview with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman, discuss his recent article, “How the New York Times Enhances Trump’s Propaganda.” He’ll focus on corporate, mainstream news outlets’ practice of employing “false equivalency,” in their reporting that blurs the line between facts and conspiracy theories which distorts reality.

Mel Goodman has a 42-year government career included tours at the CIA, the Department of State, and the Department of Defense’s National War College