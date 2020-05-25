Connecticut Clergy Call on Governor to Protect State’s Prison Inmates from Coronavirus

Interview with Allie Perry, Rev, pastor of Shalom United Church of Christ in New Haven, conducted by Scott Harris

Allie Perry discusses the recent open letter signed by more than 70 Connecticut clergy from various denominations, to Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont re the coronavirus crisis in the state’s prison system and their call to reduce the prison population and safeguard the lives of inmates, particularly those who are elderly and with compromised immune systems. Rev. Perry will let listeners know how they can support this effort.

Rev. Allie Perry is also the leader of the peace group Reclaiming the Prophetic Voice