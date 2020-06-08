Connecticut Police Violence Activists Seek Justice in Local Wrongful Death Cases

Interview with Rhonda Caldwell, activist, Connecticut Black Lives Matter of Hamden Action Now and Kerry Ellington of People Against Police Brutality in New Haven, CT, conducted by Scott Harris

Rhonda Caldwell and Kerry Ellington discuss their work organizing against local and national police violence, as well as structural and institutional racism. They’ll focus on local cases they have organized around, including the police killing of Jayson Negron and Mubarak Soulemane — and the shooting attack on Paul Witherspoon and Stephanie Washington, as the couple sat in their car near the Yale University campus in April 2019.