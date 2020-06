Interview with Darius Charney, Senior Staff Attorney with the Center For Constitutional Rights, conducted by Scott Harris

Darius Charney discusses the current wave of protests in response to the police murder of George Floyd and the work CCR is doing to advocate for reform of police departments, the criminal justice system, and institutional racism.

Darius Charney was also lead counsel on the case Floyd v. The city of New York, a landmark federal civil rights class-action lawsuit that found the New York City Police Department’s stop-and-frisk practices racially discriminatory and otherwise unconstitutional.