“Trump Death Clock” Measures Cost in Human Lives of President’s Lethal Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Interview with Eugene Jarecki is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning director of dramatic and documentary films, conducted by Scott Harris

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: A Trump Death Clock which calculates the portion of U.S. COVID-19 deaths caused by President Trumps delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic was unveiled by Eugene Jarecki in Times Square during the coronavirus pandemic on May 08, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 271,000 lives and infecting nearly 4 million people. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP

Eugene Jarecki discusses his “Trump Death Clock,” which measures the cost in human lives of President Trump and his regime’s reckless handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the response he’s received and the larger issue of Trump’s accountability for tens of thousands of coronavirus deaths.

