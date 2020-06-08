Eugene Jarecki discusses his “Trump Death Clock,” which measures the cost in human lives of President Trump and his regime’s reckless handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the response he’s received and the larger issue of Trump’s accountability for tens of thousands of coronavirus deaths.
“Trump Death Clock” Measures Cost in Human Lives of President’s Lethal Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic
Interview with Eugene Jarecki is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning director of dramatic and documentary films, conducted by Scott Harris