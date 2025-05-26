Leslie Blatteau talks about the CT chapter of the American Federation of Teachers union’s recent civil disobedience protest resulting in the arrest of 10 members and students in front of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s office at the State Capitol. The protest was part of a campaign to “secure more robust and equitable investments in the state’s neighborhood and magnet schools.”
Connecticut Teachers Union Civil Disobedience Protest Calls for Equitable Funding for State’s Schools
Interview with Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers