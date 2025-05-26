Veterans’ Fast Demands for Israel to Restore Full Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Russell Brown talks about his participation in the 40-day “Veterans & Allies Fast for Gaza,” where dozens of U.S. war veterans and religious activists have gathered at United Nations headquarters in New York City to raise awareness of the famine looming over Gaza. Participants plan to consume less than 250 calories daily, mirroring the average daily nutrient intake of residents in Gaza. The fasters are demanding full humanitarian aid to Gaza under UN authority and no more U.S. weapons to Israel.

