The Deadly Impact of Trump-GOP House Budget Bill

Alex Lawson discusses his group’s strategy to defeat Trump’s grotesque budget bill in the U.S. Senate that mandates the largest cuts in U.S. history — totaling $1.5 trillion from Medicaid and Medicare as well as the the SNAP food assistance program — while disproportionately giving the wealthiest Americans and profitable corporations a tax break that will cost $4 trillion over the next decade. All this while increasing the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion.

