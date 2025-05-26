The Deadly Impact of Trump-GOP House Budget Bill

Interview with Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, conducted by Scott Harris

medicaid cuts

Alex Lawson discusses his group’s strategy to defeat Trump’s grotesque budget bill in the U.S. Senate that mandates the largest cuts in U.S. history — totaling $1.5 trillion from Medicaid and Medicare as well as the the SNAP food assistance program — while disproportionately giving the wealthiest Americans and profitable corporations a tax break that will cost $4 trillion over the next decade. All this while increasing the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion.

