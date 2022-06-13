Akela Lacy talks about her recent Intercept article, “New Dark-Money Group Spending Against Progressives is Suspiciously Well Aligned with Powerful Democrats,” and the message echoed in corporate media that progressives have suffered major losses due to voters nationally now moving to support “moderate” candidates and policies.
Conservative Democrat’s PAC Works to Defeat Progressive Primary Candidates
Interview with Akela Lacy, a politics reporter at the investigative news website, The Intercept, conducted by Scott Harris