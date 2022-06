Interview with the Rev. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign is a National Call for Moral Revival with the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, conducted by Scott Harris

The Rev. Liz Theoharis discusses the Poor People’s Campaign upcoming Saturday, June 18 rally, Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the polls.

Rev. Theoharis is also the director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice at Union Theological Seminary.