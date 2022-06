Interview with Sarah Kendzior, author of "Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America," and cohost of Gaslit Nation podcast, conducted by Scott Harris

Sarah Kendzior will discuss her views on the opening Jan. 6 Committee hearings, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s inaction holding Trump and his inner circle accountable for their multiple crimes thus far — and issues covered in her forthcoming book, “They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent.”

Kendzior is also cohost of the Gaslit Nation podcast.